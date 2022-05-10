FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.32

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 382687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

