FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.22

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 68388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.
About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.