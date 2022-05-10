FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.22

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 68388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

