Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

FLL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 1,546,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $212.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $12.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 375,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

