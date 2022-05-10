Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 8.1% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.90. 166,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,034,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,536,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

