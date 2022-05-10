Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 129,879 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 82.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 16.1% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 879,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
