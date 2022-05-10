Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.