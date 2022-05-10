Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Tuesday Morning worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,651 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 877,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

