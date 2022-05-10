Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.