Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 320.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

