Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

