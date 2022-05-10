Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Genesco worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE:GCO opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $807.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Genesco’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.