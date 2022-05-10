FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Increased by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.03.

ENB opened at C$56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.37. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.38%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.