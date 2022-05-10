Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Galactrum (ORE) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $4,900.87 and approximately $10.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galactrum has traded up 149.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,939.81 or 1.00174065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00240908 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00109454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00292360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00138137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

