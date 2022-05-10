Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $2.40

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $731,764.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00007805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

