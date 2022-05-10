Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. Garmin has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

