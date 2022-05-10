GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

G1A opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.40 and its 200-day moving average is €41.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

