GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

G1A opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.40 and its 200-day moving average is €41.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

