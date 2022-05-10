Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

GEMD has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 60.93 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($0.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.61.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

