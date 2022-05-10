General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.99

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 8967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Get General Mills alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.