Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 381,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.85. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

