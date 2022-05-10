Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,391.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($66.47).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.48) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:GNS traded up GBX 110 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,344 ($28.90). 59,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,972. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($77.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,787.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,930.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

