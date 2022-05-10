Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 40,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 531,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Geron by 786.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

