Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

GEVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 388,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,951. The company has a market cap of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Gevo has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Get Gevo alerts:

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.