GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.94.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$36.54 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$33.25 and a 12 month high of C$54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

