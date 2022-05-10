Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,705,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

