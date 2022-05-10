Gitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.89 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00010992 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,722.89 or 1.00113744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00106233 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.