Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.09

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 4796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.