Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.09

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 4796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

