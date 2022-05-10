Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 9129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $47,872,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
