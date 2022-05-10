Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 9129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.54.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $47,872,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

