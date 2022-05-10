Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,365. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $819.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

