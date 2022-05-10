Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.46

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.46 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 27614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

