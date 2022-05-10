Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Holdings Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

