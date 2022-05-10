Globeflex Capital L P Buys 2,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11,304.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

TNET stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

