Globeflex Capital L P Has $185,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Target were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.61 on Tuesday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

