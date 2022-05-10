Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

