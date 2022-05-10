Globeflex Capital L P Invests $375,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,840 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.