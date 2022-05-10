Globeflex Capital L P Invests $577,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,235. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.