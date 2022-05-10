Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 65,710 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 242.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $40,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,223. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.94.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.