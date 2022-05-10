Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

UHS traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,068. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

