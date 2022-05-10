Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 175,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

