Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 1,308,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.