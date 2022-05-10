GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

