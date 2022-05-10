GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $100,265.98 and approximately $343.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

