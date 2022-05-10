GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will post $270.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the highest is $289.60 million. GoPro posted sales of $249.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

