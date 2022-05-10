Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,320,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after acquiring an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 190,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $20,616,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

