Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

