Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $878,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of CP opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.