Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,319 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Glaukos worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Glaukos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $87.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

