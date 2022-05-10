Graviocoin Trading Down 16.9% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00258487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017742 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

