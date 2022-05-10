Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Tops $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00516267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00098331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,888.67 or 1.98679670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.