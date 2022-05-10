Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee Purchases 10,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,425 shares in the company, valued at $362,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
