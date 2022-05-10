Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee Purchases 10,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,425 shares in the company, valued at $362,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.